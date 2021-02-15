Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransUnion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

NYSE:TRU opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $563,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after acquiring an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 234.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 584,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TransUnion by 6,185.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 413,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

