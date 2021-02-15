Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vipshop by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,142,000 after purchasing an additional 303,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,721. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

