Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.15 Million

Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post $316.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.53 million. Vonage posted sales of $309.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vonage.

Several brokerages recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

