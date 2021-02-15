Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $709.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

