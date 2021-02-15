Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.30. Chevron posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

