Zacks: Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $534.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.00 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $754.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $7,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 253.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

