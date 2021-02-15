Zacks: Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 471,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,920. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

