Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.27 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.16 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average is $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

