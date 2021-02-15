Zacks: Brokerages Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $346,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.