Zap 1-Day Volume Tops $1.56 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zap has traded up 88.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00070676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.61 or 0.00987845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007492 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.95 or 0.05143424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00034789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

