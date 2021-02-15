Zap Price Tops $0.26 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $60.74 million and $1.41 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 132.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00066176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.81 or 0.00936611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00052703 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.82 or 0.05205855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00024800 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00017546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

