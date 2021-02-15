ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $174.19 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.37 or 0.00944724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00050882 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.15 or 0.05138952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018436 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.