Zcash 1-Day Volume Tops $2.78 Billion (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $166.14 or 0.00342277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $2.78 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 74.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00113470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,139,575 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

