ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $3.16 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $40,688.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00336309 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00109719 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058591 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,117,542 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars.

