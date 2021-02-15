Zcoin (XZC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,266.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.52 or 0.03726202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.00439220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $723.80 or 0.01499587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00508501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.00476432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00332898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

