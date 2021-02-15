Zealium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Zealium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $15,233.92 and approximately $15.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013170 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,876,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,876,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

