Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $6,957.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00087809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00076424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00089544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.93 or 0.00419676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00179763 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 800,269,507 coins and its circulating supply is 507,446,520 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

