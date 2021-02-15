Zeepin Trading 68.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $336,389.10 and approximately $66,393.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00273659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00091394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00094956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.24 or 0.00450653 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00188327 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

