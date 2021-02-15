Zel Price Hits $0.0477 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Zel has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $553,870.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00368037 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00113105 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,730,400 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

