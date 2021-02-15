Zen Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,150.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00571469 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000160 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00121649 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.