ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Up 33.5% Over Last Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,265.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042155 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00296754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002470 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013505 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.