Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for $1,071.78 or 0.02233363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $15,694.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 53.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00269630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00086113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00392668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00186236 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

Zero Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.