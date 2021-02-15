Zero (ZER) Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $534,020.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00344166 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00109642 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00060097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,655,139 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.