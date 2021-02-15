ZeroSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.91 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 265.1% higher against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $26.67 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00270786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00080604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00087625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00405512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00185438 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

