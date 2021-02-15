Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Up 22.2% This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $206,228.58 and approximately $9,418.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,545.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $724.72 or 0.01462754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.98 or 0.00506578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004072 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005201 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,443,307 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

