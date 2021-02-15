ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,325.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $188,614.70 and approximately $8,325.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00959193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052350 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.16 or 0.05156778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018270 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

