Zilla (ZLA) Hits Market Cap of $240,377.06

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Zilla has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $240,377.06 and $24,998.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00067735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00973187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054032 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.21 or 0.05186532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.