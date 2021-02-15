ZIMBOCASH Trading Up 0% This Week (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $24,180.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00081620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00088850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.00394482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00186345 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,440 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

