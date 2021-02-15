ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $2.50 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $199.98 million and $7.62 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00005211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00274310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00087678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00090069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00093941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00422097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00189164 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

ZKSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

