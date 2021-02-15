Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 282.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zoetis by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 53,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

