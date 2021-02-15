Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Zoetis worth $296,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $166.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average of $161.09. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.58.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.