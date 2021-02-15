Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Lifted by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $433.11. The company had a trading volume of 108,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,552. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.27, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.14 and its 200 day moving average is $398.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

