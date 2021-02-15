Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Zoom Video Communications worth $230,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,068,000 after purchasing an additional 386,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $433.11 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 555.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.14 and a 200-day moving average of $398.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

