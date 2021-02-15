ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 14th total of 11,110,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 59,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $3,476,770.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,109,015 shares of company stock worth $250,317,034.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

