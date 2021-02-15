ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZI opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In related news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,109,015 shares of company stock valued at $250,317,034.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.