ZPER Price Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 53.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $468,406.70 and approximately $29.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00082800 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002611 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.