ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,192,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 1,735,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 284.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.74 on Monday. ZTE has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

