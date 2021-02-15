ZUM TOKEN 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 79% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $249,675.11 and $3.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.22 or 0.00468689 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,148,214,713 coins and its circulating supply is 14,108,989,661 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

