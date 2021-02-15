ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 342.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 44.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 342.6% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $2,790.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

