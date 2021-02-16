$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $230,934.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,862,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average is $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 1.27.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.