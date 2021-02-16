$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $259,895.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,428.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,510 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kirby by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 151.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $321,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.