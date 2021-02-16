$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.26. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

