$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.