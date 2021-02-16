$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

SOHU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 522,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.13. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

