$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of PSTL remained flat at $$16.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 76,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $153.55 million, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.