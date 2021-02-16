$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

