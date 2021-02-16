$0.32 EPS Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

CORE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

CORE opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

