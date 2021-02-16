-$0.39 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDUS. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $2,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $1,935,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Radius Health by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. 10,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,186. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $889.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.18.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

