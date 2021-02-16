$0.44 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -494.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

