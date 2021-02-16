$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endo International.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

